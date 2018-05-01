× Amtrak Report Highlights Security Issues At 30th Street Station

Amtrak’s Inspector General just released a report that found several security issues at 30th Street Station in Center City.

An inspection in November found the outside doors of the station cannot be locked, either because they do not have locks or the employees do not have the keys for them.

In fact, in 2017 Amtrak Police reported almost 150 incidents of trespassing at the station.

The report also found that some of the surveillance cameras are not working.

The audit found that several of the combination lock codes for employees are not changed regularly and some employees badges are not deactivated or collected when they leave.

Auditors even identified a former employee who regularly used their badge that should have been deactivated in 2012.

On top of that, the report says the perimeter fencing around the Penn Coach Yard is damaged and the yard itself is not regularly patrolled.

The report says there is also a lack of parking enforcement in the yard.

The report says that management agreed with issues outlined in the audit and some of the security issues were addressed.

The Inspector General recommends the station initiate a plan describing how it will deal with the security issues and establish clear roles and lines of accountability to implement the plan.

