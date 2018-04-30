× Philadelphia Union Launches Program To Help Improve School Attendance

The Philadelphia Union launched a new program with Southern New Hampshire University.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The goal is to teach students the importance of attendance.

The team will give students at William T. Tilden Middle School free tickets to a Union game if they show good attendance for the next 25 school days.

The Union made announcement during an assembly on Friday.

“If players do not show up then they don`t get to play the next day of the game or practice and the same thing for school," said Bridget Welz, who is the Community Relations Manager for the Philadelphia Union. "Showing up and being present not only helps for coming to school, but outside of school."

The Union says they plan to launch a similar program at more schools in the future.

Remember PHL 17 is the proud broadcast home of the Philadelphia Union.