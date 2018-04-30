× Crews Begin Multi-Million Dollar Improvement Project On Lincoln Drive

On Monday, crews will began work on a $12 million-dollar improvement project for Lincoln Drive.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some of the improvements include re-paving the road with a high friction surface to increase traction, replacing to guide rails and the median barrier, and making drainage improvements to control runoff from the hills.

There will also be some pedestrian upgrades as well. The city plans to add new curb ramps for people with disabilities at certain intersections.

It’s also planning to add a walk path from Wissahickon Avenue to Johnson Street and a new sidewalk on Wissahickon Avenue between Lincoln Drive and Rittenhouse Street.

Crews will work between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. The city says it have minimal impact on the flow of traffic during those hours.

Crews will work during the night from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. There will involve full roadway closures during those hours. There will be a detour route.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

PHL 17's Khiree Stewart was live along Lincoln Drive with more details.