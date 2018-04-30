Bridal Must-Haves From Kate De Ponte

*The following post is sponsored.

Wedding season is fast approaching and whether you’re the one saying I do or just attending the festivities, you’ll want to look and feel your best. Kate De Ponte has tips and products for everyone – from custom engagement rings to skincare and weight loss she has you covered.

Whether your a bride or guest that's planning for a wedding so plan for clear skin too. I'm working with Differin and Differin Gel containing .1% adapalene and is the first FDA approved prescription strength retinoid acne treatment available over the counter. It works differently than other acne treatments by normalizing skin cell turnover and targeting clogged pores and inflammation. This isn't a spa treatment, so this doesn't work overnight, start at-least three months before big plans. Apply a thin layers to the entire face once daily and then moisturizer. I love Differin Oil Control Moisturizer with SPF30 for daytime.

· Differin Gel Acne Treatment; $13.99 for .05 oz and $29.99 for 1.6 oz; visit Differin.com.

For skin on the body, there's Aveeno Positively Radiant Targeted Creme Dark Spot Corrector. It's clinically proven to improve the look of dark spots on your body and reveal more visibly radiant skin in just one week. It's made with Total Soy Complex and light reflecting minerals so it's perfect for brides or wedding guests who want to show off their neck and chest area. It even has broad spectrum SPF15.

· Aveeno Positively Radiant Targeted Cream Dark Spot Corrector; $9.99 at Walmart.com.

For the perfect engagement ring there's Enchanted Diamonds. A leading online jewelers specializing in both engagement rings and custom wedding bands. Diamond shopping online gives you access to a larger selection allowing you to find the perfect fit. I'm wearing the Orchid Engagement Ring Set with a 2.2 round master cut diamond stacked with a custom wedding band and love that every piece is custom-made so it's like commissioning a work of art.

· Custom Diamond Engagement Rings and Wedding Bands; prices vary; visit EnchantedDiamonds.com.

Wear earrings confidently with MagicBax earring lifters. It helps properly position earrings with bad piercings and stretched lobes. It also supports those heavier earrings. Slide the earring post into MagicBax and wear your post earrings with confidence. They are hypoallergenic and come in Sterling Silver or 18K Gold Plated and are adjustable to fit any size earring post.

· MagicBax Earring Lifters; $19.99 at MagicBax.com.

For weight loss, Obalon is the first and only swallowable FDA approved balloon system for weight loss. The non-surgical treatment consists of three lightweight buoyant balloons that are placed gradually over three months occupying space in the stomach, so you eat less. The balloons are removed after six months from when the first balloon was placed. Patients also get professional support to help keep weight off long-term and here are your bridal essentials.

· Obalon; prices vary by doctor; visit Obalon.com to find a doctor.