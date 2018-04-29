Roadside America Miniature Village

Roadside America, which opened in the 1930s, has been passed down from generation to generation – and now they are looking for a new owner to put the same care and dedication into this historical roadside attraction.

Known as the world’s greatest indoor miniature village, Roadside America in Shartlesville, PA is “an interactive panorama of American history.” Laurence Gieringer began making his village in 1899 and his collection grew until his passing in 1963. Guests will see the exhibit in a daytime and nighttime backdrop, can press buttons to activate different scenes, and will be amazed at the size of the village and the attention to detail of each building and train.

Roadside America is for sale and looking for a new owner who appreciates the work put into Gieringer’s exhibit and will keep the history of the village alive. For more information, check out their website.