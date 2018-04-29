PHILADELPHIA, PA — With products by over 50 local makers and artists, Philadelphia Independents brings shopping local to a whole new level. Philadelphia Independents is an Old City shop that carries everything from photography to paintings, coasters to pottery, jewelry to toys and more unique pieces all made by Philadelphia artists! In this issue of Weekend Philler’s Mom & Pop Shop, Co-Founder Ashley Peel, tells all about how the store got its start and about all the shop has to offer. Philadelphia Independents is for anyone looking for authentic art made in Philadelphia, whether you’ve lived here your whole life or if you’re visiting the city for the first time.

Find out more about Philadelphia Independents here: philadelphiaindependents.com