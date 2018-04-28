IN FOCUS: Stroke Awareness

This week we highlight stroke awareness and focus on the importance of listening to your body when it comes to stroke symptoms.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stroke Awareness Month is happening in the month of May and this disease is the fifth leading cause of death in America according to Stroke.org. It is also a leading cause of adult disability. A well-known and very notable stroke survivor in the Delaware Valley is radio legend and WDAS FM radio personality Patty Jackson. Ms. Jackson joins host, Jennifer Lewis-Hall to tell her personal story of how stroke has impacted her life and why she has become an advocate for stroke awareness with the American Heart and Stroke Association – Great Rivers Affiliate. Doctor Thomas Watanabe, clinical director at the Drucker Brain Injury Center at Moss Rehab also joins Jennifer.

Dr. Watanabe gives expert recommendations on ways to help prevent stroke as well as the warning signs he says everyone should know. And, rounding out the show packed with information on stroke is Chef Dennis Ortiz who works for the American Heart and Stroke Association. Ortiz, who himself has lost forty pounds and is an advocate of healthy eating - shares his White Bean and Roasted Red Bell Pepper Hummus recipe. Jennifer and Chef Dennis whip up the healthy dish on the PHL 17 cooking set as share tips about foods that are good for your body and good for your brain. “In Focus” is broadcast Saturdays at 6:30 AM on PHL17.