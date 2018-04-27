What happens when you mix a beer fest with a heavy metal concert? You get the Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest: a two day festival featuring amazing bands like Philly’s own Horrendous and breweries such as Yards Brewing Co., Stoudts Brewing Company, Weyerbacher Brewing, and Broken Goblet Brewing!
Decibel Magazing Metal & Beer Fest
-
Berlin Brewing Co. MOS Interviews
-
Weekend Philler Episode 213
-
This Spot in Philly Is Offering Kombucha On Tap
-
Weekend Philler Episode 217
-
Lunacy Brewing Company Cancer Survivor
-
-
Lunacy Brewing Company
-
Missed Your Free Bud Light At The Eagles Victory Parade?
-
Eagles Parade Preparations
-
Nation’s #1 Lego event returns to Philly area this weekend
-
Alcohol Is Effective For Living Longer, Says New Study
-
-
Crawfish smoking cigarette, holding on to beer goes viral
-
The Face Behind Budweiser’s 2018 Super Bowl Commercial
-
Goats rescued from side of bridge on Pennsylvania Turnpike