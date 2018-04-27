Adopt a Pet: Kipper

Spring is here and this ray of sunshine is looking for a new and loving family to make his forever home!

Meet Kipper, a 8-year-old Chihuahua who is just the cutest!

Kipper who still has the spirit and youthful appearance of a puppy is a little older than he looks but his energy is just like any pup.

When coming into the studio Kipper was very friendly to everyone he met, he even received many belly rubs- which he truly adores. Kipper is very friendly and outgoing and will make the perfect addition to any home.

For those that are interested this little guy is at Street Tails Animal Rescue.

This upcoming Sunday, Street Tails will be at the New Liberty Distillery for their Furmageddon event. Be sure to come out for their family filled day of fun and meet Kipper!