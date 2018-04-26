This Airline Wants to Put Your Face on a Plane

Have you ever wondered what your face would look like plastered on the side of an airplane? Here’s your chance to make dreams a reality.

South African airline Kulula is giving six people the chance to have their picture on the side of a plane for at least one week.

Each face will stretch almost 40 feet adorning the side of a Boeing 737. To enter the contest, sign up for the airline's newsletter and upload your best "plane face." According to the airline, it's looking for the "funniest, silliest and wackiest faces submitted."

Once you upload your photo, the site generates a video showing you what your face would look like flying through the skies.

The prize? TWO round-trip tickets to see your face in the sky! The airline flies to destinations in South Africa and cities in Zimbabwe, Zambia, Namibia, Mauritius and Kenya.

Entries are open until April 30th and you must 18 or older to participate.