SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - On Thursday morning as students were heading to school near 16th and Montrose , they were shocked and scared to learn that a wild coyote was running around South Philly. Officials eventually captured the coyote around 8:10 a.m. after he evaded them all night.

Animal Control and the Game Commission were called to safely catch the coyote.

Authorities say the coyote was first spotted at 6th and Spring Garden, then the River Rink at Penn's Landing, before eventually ending up in a South Philly parking lot.

The coyote has been captured. Officials said first time in 22 years they can remember a coyote in Center City Philadelphia. @phl17 pic.twitter.com/QRhFWMV0IM — Matt Alba (@mattalbaPHL17) April 26, 2018