PHL17 Previews “Home Runs for Heart”

PHL17 headed to Citizens Bank Park yesterday for the American Heart Association’s “Home Runs for Heart” Media Day.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our Jennifer Lewis-Hall previewed the fun happening this Monday and Tuesday, April 30th and May 1st. The 21st annual event is a collaboration between the American Heart Association and Philadelphia Phillies. The goal is to raise awareness and funds to help strike out heart disease, which is the number one killer of Americans.

Amy Cavaliere, a wife and mother of three, was just 35 when she had a heart attack.

"We are not invincible just because we're young. We have to take care of our hearts. We have to know the signs of a heart attack," said Cavaliere.

The event honors legendary Hall of Fame Phillies player and broadcaster Richie Ashburn who died of a heart attack in 1997. Hall of Fame broadcaster Harry Kalas also died of a heart attack in 2009.

"My dad never came to this stadium. He passed in '97 so he did not get to see it, but he's here. His statue is out there. There's a lot of fans I see wearing his jersey still. He's here and I think he would love this," said Rich Ashburn.

The goal is to raise $2.5 million for the American Heart Association. Head to heart.org/homeruns for more information.