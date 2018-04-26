Local Junk Removal Company Puts Veterans to Work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, PA - A new business in Fishtown, owned and operated by veterans, is helping homeowners with their spring cleaning.

Phl17’s Matt Alba went for a ride along with JDog Fishtown as they hauled unwanted junk from a home in North Philly.

You’ve probably seen their camouflage dump trucks cruising the streets of Philadelphia before. Inside, veterans are likely on their way to a customer’s home or business to help them clean and then haul away unwanted junk.

Brett Connolly and his father in law and Army veteran, John DiNapoli, are the owners of JDog Fishtown.

DiNapoli said, “There are 16 franchises in the Philadelphia area and we have learned to trust each other. Some of that you learn in the military; that you need to lean on each other…Teamwork makes a big difference and the work ethic of the military, it’s just different.”

DiNapoli served 34 years in the military and says all of their current full-time employees, other than Connolly, are U.S. veterans.

“We know they are going to be there on time, they are going to do job well, they are going to treat people with respect, and that gets people feeling like this is a great business,” explained DiNapoli.

JDog Fishtown has also partnered with local charities such as the Veterans Multi Service Center in Northern Liberties and Habitat for Humanity to donate what they can after a haul.

