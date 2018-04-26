× Jury Deliberations Begin In Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Retrial

Jurors began their deliberations in the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial.

On Wednesday, they deliberated for more than 10 hours before the judge excused them.

Former Temple University employee Andrea Constand is accusing Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting her at Cosby’s Elkins Park home back in 2004.

Cosby has maintained his innocence and the defense claims that any sexual contact was consensual.

Less than two hours after the 12 jurors began their deliberations, they asked the judge for the legal definition of consent.

The judge told them he could not answer the question and the jury would have to define what consent means to them.

The jury also asked to rehear testimony from Marguerite “Margo” Jackson. She is a former Temple University colleague of Andrea Constand.

Cosby’s attorney’s claims that Constand told Jackson that she could make up a story that a celebrity drugged and assaulted her and make money from it.

Five other women testified, giving accounts of sexual abuse by Cosby that were similar to Constand’s accusations.

The jury is made up of seven men and five women. Two of the jurors are African-American.

Cosby faces up to 10 years in prison on each count if he is convicted.

PHL 17’s Khiree Stewart has been covering the case and was live outside the courthouse.