Gym Offers Parkour Classes for Kids and Adults

PHILADELPHIA, PA - If you’ve ever seen Parkour videos on YouTube and thought, “Hey, I can do that!” Well, now’s the time to give it a try! PHL17’s Matt Alba tried some Parkour training at Pinnacle Parkour Academy in Philadelphia’s East Falls neighborhood.

At Pinnacle Parkour Academy, all the things a kid might get in trouble for at school: running, jumping, climbing...are encouraged and taught by trained coaches.

Parkour, for those not familiar, is the sport of quickly moving through an area, typically an urban one, by running, jumping and climbing through obstacles.

Patrick Carbajal is a Parkour coach and says the sport became popular after countless videos surfaced online over the past two decades of people performing death defying stunts while doing Parkour. But Carbajal says that’s really not the norm and at Pinnacle, kids as young as 3-years-old can attend classes. There are classes for kids and adults to learn proper Parkour techniques.

“It’s a really great thing for them to learn how to safely climb and jump and even to learn how to fall safely,” said Natalie burgiyeb, whose 5-year-old son is in a class. “They really emphasize ‘No elbows and no knees!’ So even at home he’s kind of learning how to use his arm strength versus just his elbows…For me, I feel confident knowing that he’s safe.”

They also have some obstacles that you might recognize from the popular TV show American Ninja Warrior.

