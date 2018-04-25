× Rapper Meek Mill Released From Prison; Attends 76’ers Game

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered the judge who put rapper Meek Mill behind bars to release him on unsecured bail.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mill, who's real name is Robert Williams, left prison a free man on Tuesday.

He posted video on Instagram of him leaving the prison in Chester in a helicopter.

Philadelphia 76'ers co-owner Michael Rubin picked him up and took him straight to the game.

Mill got to meet with players and even rang the ceremonial bell at the start of the game.

PHL 17's Khiree Stewart was live outside of the Wells Fargo Center.

Mill served five months in prison after violating probation from a drug and gun case in 2008.

A judge had originally sentenced him to two to four years in prison. That sentence lead to protests from fans across the city and sparked criticism from numerous celebrities.

Mill said on Twitter that he will work closely with his legal team to overturn the conviction, but he looks forward to resuming his musical career.

A judge has set a hearing for June 18th.