Amazon Now Delivers to Your Car

Amazon is taking its relationship with customers to the next level…AGAIN! The company is adding a new delivery spot to its already long list.

People in 37 cities across the United States, including Philadelphia, can now get their Amazon orders delivered right to their car.

The new service does have some requirements. It's only available to Prime members and their vehicles must be a 2015 or later Chevrolet, Buick, GMC or Cadillac with an active OnStar.

Here's how it works: Prime members can download the Amazon Key App to link their car to the program. Using a camera and smart lock via the app, Amazon will be able to open the trunk or door of the car to leave packages. The company says couriers will only be able to unlock the vehicles once for each scheduled delivery.

The service is free, but deliveries can't be too heavy, big or expensive. If all go wells, Amazon says the in-car delivery service will expand.

Take that porch pirates!