Two Men Arrested At Starbucks Do First TV Interview; Ross Apologizes

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Ross and Mayor Jim Kenney issued apologies to the two men who were arrested at the Starbucks at 18th and Spruce Streets.

The two men, Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson, appeared on ABC’s good morning America yesterday.

The men said they were waiting for a business partner when the store manager called police on them for not ordering anything.

A woman who was inside of the store recorded video of their arrest.

The men were later released and the company did not press charges but that video went viral racking more than 11 million views.

That video sparked protests against Starbucks. The protesters were upset with police response and called for the Starbucks manager to be fired.

Starbucks has since issued an apology.

Both men said they want to make sure the same thing doesn't happen to anyone else.

Hours after the Good Morning America interview, Commissioner Ross apologized for statements he made after their arrest.

Ross said he misunderstood Starbucks' store police and did not know that Starbucks is usually a meeting place and not just for paying customers.

Officials said the police department will implement a new policy on how to deal with similar situations.

A lawyer for the two men said that both men have agreed to a mediation with Starbucks.

Starbucks said they plan to close 8,000 of their stores next month to teach their employees about racial bias training.

The Starbucks employee who called 911 is no longer with the company.

Starbucks has said not under what circumstances the manager left.