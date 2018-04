A mooch for love! This four-year-old Terrier mix will steal your heart.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mooch was rescued from a neglectful situation, but he's excelling in his current shelter. His brother got adopted and now it's his turn!

Although he's very outgoing, he doesn't particularly like the company of other dogs. Mooch would do best in a home where he's the only pet. He gets along great with children!

You can find this friendly pup at Street Tails Animal Rescue.