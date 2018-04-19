Nation’s #1 Lego event returns to Philly area this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAKS, PA - For Lego lovers in the Philadelphia area, the return of Brick Fest Live! to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks is your chance to build with over a million different Lego pieces.

Fresh off an exhibition at the New York Hall of Science, Brick Fest Live! will offer four football fields of LEGO to more than 25,000 super fans at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center April 21-22, 2018.

Day passes start at $22.50 and VIP tickets start at $39.50. Kids two and under are free.

“Today we tour the nation and increase awareness that science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) are all in play when it comes to LEGO and other construction toys,” says Brick Fest Live! show producer Gabe Young. “At Brick Fest Live!, families build together to accomplish their goals and find creative solutions. In the process, they’re inspiring the next generation of artists, engineers and architects.”

Families will enjoy new attractions as well as fan favorites, as they build with millions of LEGO bricks and walk among life-sized LEGO models.

• Seven-Foot-Tall Darth Vader made entirely of LEGO.

• Visit our largest Glow City ever, an entire city made of glowing LEGO brick!

• Add to new, sprawling LEGO cities and make them your own at Inspiration Stations stretching from one end of the convention hall to the other.

• Enjoy Star Wars Storm Troopers and walk within life-sized replicas of Star Wars’ frozen ice planet of Hoth, as well as Geonosis, the Droid factory.

• Meet expert LEGO builders from around the world and learn their secrets to LEGO genius!

• Check out a life-sized, LEGO Batman at the wheel of our high-performance Batmobile replica.

• Build a large-scale mystery floor mosaic that has won a Guinness World Record for its sheer size.

• Interact with the Legion of Supervillains, face-to-face, as we bring comic book magic to life!

• Get lost in LEGO Play Zones – more than a dozen devoted to LEGO play.

• Create and race your custom-built LEGO derby car down 35‐foot-long timed tracks at the Brick Fest Derby.

• Hit the links on a mini golf course made of LEGO.

• Shop new and vintage LEGO sets from the largest variety of LEGO-themed merchandise under one roof.

