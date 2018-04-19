Employees Set Up Memorial In Honor Of Woman Killed On Southwest Flight

Posted 9:22 AM, April 19, 2018, by , Updated at 09:21AM, April 19, 2018

Wells Fargo employees in Center City have set up a memorial in honor of Jennifer Riordan. She’s the 43 year-old married mother of two children that died on Southwest Airlines flight 1380. She was an executive with Wells Fargo.

Riordan died from her injuries after being partially sucked out of a broken window on that airplane.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board recovered pieces of the jet engine that landed in Berks County. It’s about 70 miles away from the Philadelphia International Airport.

Investigators have spent the past few days examining the engine on the plane to try and figure out what went wrong.

The Federal Aviation Administration says they will order inspections on similar engines.

The NTSB said a preliminary look at the engine showed that one of its fan blades was missing and that there was evidence of metal fatigue where the blade attaches to the hub.

Investigators said they are also focusing on how the window frame came out which lead to Riordan's death.

Several other passengers were injured in that incident.

PHL 17's Khiree Stewart reported live from the site of the memorial.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s