NTSB Continues Investigation Into Blown Southwest Engine; 1 Passenger Dead

The chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board said they plan to interview crew members of Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 on Wednesday.

Officials said they also plan to continue their damage surveys of the engine and cabin.

The NTSB says their preliminary investigation shows that one of the fan blades separated from the engine because of “metal fatigue.”

That flight left LaGuardia airport in New York City on Tuesday morning and was headed to Dallas.

According to investigators, the pilots encountered an emergency with the left engine about 20 minutes into the flight.

Debris from the engine ripped a part a window and created a opening that cause the airplane to depressurize.

The suction partially pulled out one of the passengers.

Officials said a woman named Jennifer Riordan died. She is a mother of two Albuquerque, New Mexico and a Wells Fargo bank executive.

The pilot was able to safely land the plane at Philadelphia International Airport.

Seven other people were treated for injuries.

The NTSB investigation is expected to take 12 to 15 months.

PHL 17's Khiree Stewart gave live reports from the scene.