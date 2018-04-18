Healthy Solutions: IV Vitamin Therapy

*The following post is sponsored.

PHL17’s Jason Lee visited Healthy Solutions by Dr. Luciano in Ivyland, Bucks County to learn about IV Vitamin Therapy.

Board-Certified Family Doctor Michael C. Luciano explained what the treatment actually is.

"IV Vitamin Therapy is a way of infusing vitamins through the bloodstream bypassing the digestive track for maximum absorption of these vital nutrients."

Patients maintaining general wellness or those treating symptoms of fatigue, insomnia, mood disorders, inflammation or generalized pain can benefit from the treatment. For athletes, it can improve performance by decreasing recovery time.

A typical treatment can take anywhere from five minutes to an hour. It all depends on the concentration of the vitamins used. Dr. Luciano talked about the difference between this procedure and a standard oral vitamin.

"Oral vitamins don't get absorbed as well. We're able to give much higher doses through the IV causing much more of a therapeutic effect."

Treatments can be customized, but a typical one is vitamin c, calcium, magnesium, b vitamins as well as potential boosts of glutathione, which is a potent antioxidant that can improve immune function and skin health by decreasing pigmentation and promoting anti-aging.

For more information visit healthysolutionsdr.com or call (267) 388-0300.