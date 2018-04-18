Going Viral: Texas Teen Takes Mom to Prom

Posted 7:54 AM, April 18, 2018, by , Updated at 07:53AM, April 18, 2018

Taking your mom to prom sounds like a punishment, but it’s exactly what one Texas teen wanted.

 

Joe Moreno of Corpus Christi brought his mom Vanessa to senior prom. The 18-year-old student held fast to a middle school promise of bringing his mother along for the big night.

 

Moreno revealed his mom had him at the age of 17 and therefore was not able to go to her own prom. He didn't skimp on ANY of the details and helped her pick out her prom dress, bought her a corsage and even picked her up. The night included all the typical prom activities like dancing and pictures.

 

Twitter fell in love with the story and the tweet has received over 26,000 retweets. Way to go Joe!

