Banana Day at West Chester University

WEST CHESTER, PA - At West Chester University, a not-so traditional tradition has students going bananas before finals week.

Wednesday marked the 22nd annual, award winning, Banana Day, on campus. Banana Day is a special student rite of spring at WCU, and features the doling out of 3,000+ free bananas at almost every corner of campus, peeling around corners in banana and gorilla costumes, and competing in a bunch of banana-themed games all over the University to win coveted limited-edition Banana Day t-shirts.

As a limited edition with only a quantity of 1,500, the Banana Day t-shirt is a secret design-in-the making every year, and is only revealed on Banana Day. Until they last, the specially-designed t-shirts will be given to winners of banana games throughout the day.

WCU’s Student Activities Council submitted a video of the University’s 22 year-old ritual to the National Association for Campus Activities’ “Your Best Campus Tradition” Competition for 2018, and won first place among universities that enroll 5000+ students! The award was presented to WCU’s Student Activities Council during the 2018 NACA National Convention in Boston, MA, which drew over 2,000 university student affairs professionals.