Adoptions From The Heart Gets New Mural in Wynnewood

Posted 5:31 PM, April 17, 2018, by , Updated at 05:33PM, April 17, 2018

WYNNEWOOD, PA - The Philadelphia branch of Adoptions from the Heart is getting a new mural on their building in Wynnewood this week. Muralists from GoodSpace Murals have flown in from Minneapolis to create a unique mural for the adoption agency's building next to Whole Foods.

Candida Gonzalez is the co-owner of GoodSpace Murals and explained, “You can see in the design a lot of weavings. We have this red thread that represents the connection between birth families and adopted families and their kids.”

The mural will represent the agency’s work of weaving families together through adoption and a symbolic “red thread” that connects us all. The mural will occupy an entire side of the agency’s building that faces Wynnewood Road and the Whole Foods parking lot, and part of the front of the building which faces Lancaster Ave. The lead artist, Greta McLain is based in Minnesota, but has ties to the Philadelphia region, as she worked with Mural Art Philadelphia on some of their  pieces.

 

