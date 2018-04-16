Nominations Open for L’Oréal Paris 2018 Women of Worth

*The following post is sponsored.

The signature philanthropic program for L’Oréal Paris, Women of Worth, is now in it’s thirteenth year and calling for 2018 nominations.

The Women of Worth program chooses 10 women from around the country every year and awards and celebrates them for the work they're doing to serve others in their community. It can be anything from supporting and serving the homeless to supporting troops abroad.

Nadya Okamoto and Schinnell Leake are former honorees and talked about their organizations.

Okamoto is the Founder and Executive Director of PERIOD.

"It's an organization I founded after my family experienced living without a home of our own. We're now a global youth-run non-profit that provides period products like tampons, pads and menstrual cups to people who could not otherwise afford them and we do so through mobilizing a global network of campus chapters and young people to do this work and serve their own communities," said Okamoto.

Leake is the Founder and Executive Director of Extra-Ordinary Birthdays.

"I deliver personalized birthday parties for children in homeless shelters. As a mom and person of the community, I wanted to give homeless children the same feelings that everyone gets and that's that they feel valued and they have self worth so we do that through personalized birthday parties," explained Leake.

Visit womenofworth.com to nominate a woman who is doing something amazing in her community. Local honorees can win $10,000, while national honorees can win $25,000.