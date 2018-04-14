IN FOCUS: Earth Day

Many people in the Delaware Valley are doing their part to raise awareness about clear air, water, and land.

Earth Day is celebrated on April 22, 2018 and joining host, Jennifer Lewis-Hall, to talk about some fun historical facts about “going green,” is Mark Kehres, programs training manager for the National Constitution Center. Christine Knapp is the director of the Office of Sustainability for the City of Philadelphia and talks about what the city has planned for Earth Day and how people throughout the region can get involved. Meanwhile, West Chester University is implanting goals and initiatives that are environmentally friends and environmentally forward as it aims to become a leader in sustainability. Dr. Bradley Flamm, the director of sustainability for the university along with Dr. Denise Polk, the university’s department chair of communication studies - both join Jennifer as we hear how the “Golden Rams” are “going green” from their facilities to on-campus gardens, and bike sharing. And, millions depend on the Partnership for The Delaware Estuary for fresh water. Renee Brecht is the director of outreach and explains how a healthy Delaware River and Delaware Bay are essential for industry, business, food and fun in the area. In Focus airs Saturday mornings at 6:30 AM on PHL17.