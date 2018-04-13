× Huge Music Festival Planned In Chester County

The Citadel Country Spirit USA Music Festival is coming to Chester County this summer.

It`s a 3-day music festival featuring big names like Brad Paisley, Toby Keith and Dustin Lynch.

It will take place at the Ludwig Horse Show grounds in Glenmoore.

Organizers said they’ve already sold thousands of tickets for the event.

PHL 17's Khiree Stewart spoke with event organizers.

Alan Jacoby is one of the event organizers.

He said they have been planning this event since early 2016 when they were invited by county officials and they've already sold around 10,000 tickets.

Jacoby said they are expecting to reach their 15,000 ticket cap very soon and they’ve couldn’t have picked a better place.

“38 million people live within a 2 hour drive of the venue so it`s a good opportunity to create an event like this,” he said.

Local officials think it will be a good opportunity to boost tourism in the area.

"I think people will come here and see how unique it is and then they want to come again,” said Susan Hamley with the Chester County Conference and Visitors Bureau.

She says between people eating at local restaurants, staying at hotels, and shopping, they expect the festival to pour millions of dollars into the local economy.

Jacoby says this may be their first country music festival here in Chester County, but it won`t be their last.

"When you put on an event of this magnitude, you don`t do it on a one-time basis,” he said. “We`re going to be here for a long time to come."

Click here for more information on the festival and how to get tickets.