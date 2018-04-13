Adopt a Pet: Silly

Looking for a pet that will bring joy and excitement to your family? Well look no further because we have a pet that will bring you lots of laughs, meet Silly!

Silly is a 3-year-old Pit mix. She is a ball of energy and very excitable so she needs a home that will get her energy out. Silly is also very friendly and loving.

The ideal home for Silly is one that can allow her to be active enough to burn off all of the high energy that she has. Silly will do well with older children, teenagers, a single family, or individual. Just make sure to tire her out with outdoor activities to do like runs, hikes, and playtime in the yard!

She is currently the longest resident as Saved Me Adoption Center. She is patently waiting for a family to bring her home and love her.