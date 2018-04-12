× Testimony Continues In Cosby Retrial

On Thursday, testimony is expected to continue in the retrial of comedian Bill Cosby. Three witnesses in the case spoke on Wednesday.

Chelan Lasha was one of the accusers that took the stand on Wednesday. She testified that she met with Cosby at Las Vegas hotel when she was 17 years-old in 1986.

Lasha said Cosby gave her pills and alcohol to help her get over a cold. She said the drugs incapacitated her and Cosby later assaulted her.

As the judge was telling the court they were going to break for lunch. Lasha spoke over the judge, looked at Cosby and said, "you remember, don't you, Mr. Cosby."

The defense asked for a mistrial after the outburst. The judge denied that motion.

Another accuser to take the stand was Heidi Thomas.

She said she was an aspiring actress when she met Cosby for career coaching a house near Reno, Nevada in 1984. She said Cosby gave her a glass of wine and she became incapacitated.

Thomas claims that Cosby later assaulted her. During her testimony, she called Cosby a "serial rapist."

The other accuser, Janice Baker-Kinney, testified that Cosby gave her Quaaludes when she went to his house near Reno, Nevada in 1982. She claims that Cosby assaulted her.

Baker-Kinney said she blamed herself for not turning down the pills and only began to believe she was raped in past two years after talking with her husband.

The defense questioned the credibility of all three women.

Cosby could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.