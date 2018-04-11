New at Citizens Bank Park for 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, PA - Over the offseason, the Philadelphia Phillies enhanced their ballpark by adding a 13,000 square foot interactive kids' baseball experience at Citizens Bank Park.

They've named it "The Yard" and it's located in Ashburn Alley in right field.

Citizens Bank Phan Field : A Wiffle ball field complete with a major-league-class dugout and MLB-quality padded outfield wall, as well as an AstroTurf-covered field that stretches 70-feet deep. This authentic play area resembles the Phillies big-league field, with the diamond-orientation featuring a unique mural of the City skyline. Framing that view is a scaled-down version of the team's PhanaVision scoreboard and the iconic Liberty Bell, both clearly visible from the centrally located dugout.

New Left Field Plaza enhancements salute Phillies history and provide fan photo ops. Plus, a new Boardwalk Eats features boardwalk-style concessions and Bull's BBQ is redesigned and relocated.

In the Left Field Plaza, fans are able to take selfies with oversized Phillies' 2008 and 1980 World Series trophies, as well as large statues featuring the team's retired numbers: Richie Ashburn (1), Jim Bunning (14), Mike Schmidt (20), Steve Carlton (32), Robin Roberts (36) and Jackie Robinson (42). Phillies championship pennants are also on display, as well as the newly-relocated Phillies Wall of Fame presented by Toyota.

The Left Field Plaza area also includes the new "Boardwalk Eats," featuring boardwalk-style concessions such as hot dogs, burgers and desserts. Nearby is the newly-relocated and re-designed Bull's BBQ, where fans can enjoy food fresh off an over-sized grill, as well as mingle with 1980 World Series Champion Greg "The Bull" Luzinski. New patio seating, accessed by a new stairwell, provides a great space to enjoy all the Boardwalk Eats.

What's new in ballpark eats?