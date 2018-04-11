× Facebook CEO Faces Another Round Of Questioning From Lawmakers

For a second day, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify on Capitol Hill about his company’s handling of personal data.

Zuckerberg testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee and Commerce Committee about what Facebook does with personal information.

Lawmakers grilled him with questions on Facebook's collection practices.

This comes after a data firm named Cambridge Analytica improperly gathered personal data of around 87 million Facebook users through an app called "This Is Your Digital Life."

It was an alleged attempt for them to develop ways to influence voters during the 2016 election.

The Trump campaign hired Cambridge Analytica in 2016.

Zuckerberg said the company has banned the app. He went on to apologize for the scandal and took responsibility for the way the company handles personal information.

Facebook has also started notifying users that were affected by the data breach.

Zuckerberg also addressed the use of Facebook by Russian agents to spread false information leading up to the 2016 election.

On Tuesday, Zuckerberg said that Facebook is cooperating with Robert Mueller's Russia investigation but did not give any further details.

Zuckerberg also said that he had not been personally interviewed by Mueller's team.