Pier on Columbus Blvd. will get makeover & plans to open this summer

PHILADELPHIA, PA - The century-old dilapidated Municipal Pier 9, which sits next to the Race Street Pier and Ben Franklin Bridge, is getting a big-time makeover. Developers of the Cherry St. Pier on Columbus Blvd. say they plan to open the renovated pier by the end of summer to the public.

The pier will soon feature a market, 14 shipping container workspaces for artists, a venue for events, a park with plants and green space, and it will also feature new food and adult beverage options.

Lizzie Woods is the Vice President of Planning and Capital Programs for the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation and said, “What we’re looking to do here is create a multi functional public space that really is geared towards the community, particularly the artistic and creative community in Philadelphia.”

President of the DRWC, Joe Forkin, said, “The Delaware River, unfortunately, due to the shipping and industrial times, was kind of cut off significantly. There was a highway that was built, I-95, that was a perceived and psychological barrier to the waterfront. So lots of folks turned their back‘s on the Delaware River. We have spent the past 10 years sort of re-welcoming people to the river and showing them that it exists and inviting them to enjoy it. This is the fruit of everything we have done to try to do that."

According to the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation, "Cherry Street Pier will be a mixed-use public space created by and for the community. Built into the shell of a century-old municipal pier, Cherry Street Pier will be a reflection of Philadelphia today – enthralling, malleable, and diverse. The Pier will be a market, workspace, venue, and park, equitably shared and enriched by residents and visitors. Currently called Municipal Pier 9, located just south of the Race Street Pier, this space is 55,000 square feet extending into the Delaware River. It was built in 1919 and has been unoccupied since the 1980s. Development of the Pier will involve a range of carefully chosen interventions, including selectively removing a portion of the roof and repairing the stone head houses, in order to preserve and celebrate the historic value of the structure."

