Cosby Trial Enters Day Two; Defense To Give Opening Statements

On Tuesday, Bill Cosby’s defense team is expected to give their opening statements for the second day of his sexual assault retrial.

PHL 17's Khiree Stewart was at the courthouse.

It comes after an unusual day at the Montgomery County Courthouse yesterday.

On Monday, a topless woman jumped the barricade surrounding the walkway into the courthouse as Cosby and his legal team were walking into the building.

Her name is Nicolle Rochelle. She is 39 years-old and had the words “Cosby Rapist” written on her body.

Police arrested Rochelle. She’s charged with disorderly conduct.

Rochelle appeared in several episodes of the “Cosby Show" when she was younger.

Before opening statements began, the judge made a ruling on a motion filed by the defense.

That motion claimed that one of the jurors made comments suggesting that Cosby was guilty. The judge ruled that juror could keep his seat.

Prosecutors are accusing Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his Elkins Park home back in 2004.

Cosby' has maintained his innocence and his defense said that any sexual contact was consensual.

During opening statements, prosecutors revealed that Cosby paid almost $3.4 million dollars to settle a civil case with Constand back in 2006.

That amount was kept under wraps until Monday.

Cosby could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.