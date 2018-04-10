Apple Unveils Special Edition Red iPhone

iPhone users may be seeing red with Apple’s latest product, but it’s a good thing!

The release of the limited edition red iPhone 8 and 8 Plus is part of a partnership with HIV/AIDS advocacy group "Red."

You might remember last year's red iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. It was the first iPhone to get the red treatment. Apple discontinued the red variations of the phones once the 8, 8 Plus and X were announced meaning these new models may only be on sale for less than half a year.

The appearance is different, but pricing remains the same starting at $699 for a 64GB iPhone 8 and $799 for an 8 Plus. A portion of the sales go towards the global fund HIV/ AIDS grants for testing, treatment and prevention. To date, Apple has donated more than $160 million to the fund.