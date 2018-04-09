× Opening Statements Begin Monday in Cosby Retrial

On Monday, opening statements began in Montgomery County for the retrial of comedian Bill Cosby. The first trial ended in a hung jury back in June.

PHL 17's Khiree Stewart was outside the courthouse.

Cosby is accused of sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand inside his Elkins Park home back in 2004.

Prosecutors argue that Cosby drugged and molested Constand. Cosby has maintained his innocence and the defense has argued that any sexual contact was consensual.

There are some of the things that will make this trial different from the first trial.

The judge has allowed prosecutors to bring in five witnesses that claim that Cosby sexually assaulted them.

Also, the defense has been allowed to bring a witness named Marguerite "Margo" Jackson.

They say Jackson knew Andrea Constand back in 2004 and claims that Constand told her she could make up a story that a celebrity drugged and assaulted her and that she could make money from it.

Cosby will face a seven men and five woman jury.

On Friday, the defense filed a motion asking for one of the jurors to be removed for allegedly making a comment indicating Cosby is guilty. The defense is arguing whether this juror will be fair and impartial during the case.

This trial is expect to last up to a month.