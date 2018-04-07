IN FOCUS: Camden Revitalization Update

Camden, NJ is moving forward with a plan that is touting 10,000 jobs in the next decade with over two billion dollars in investment with the help of tax credits.

This week we update our viewers on the massive redevelopment plan underway in Camden, New Jersey after speaking with officials and business leaders from Camden a year ago on In Focus. Bustling with construction, Camden is home to some major companies relocating there and is seeing an expansion of academic and medical institutions. Mayor Frank Moran joins Jennifer to discuss his vision for the city as its new mayor and what the redevelopment plan will mean for Camden residents seeking jobs. Tom Doll, President and Chief Operating Officer of Subaru of America, Incorporated shares how the seventh largest automaker plans to work with Camden residents regarding a special training program and what it means to move down the road from its previous offices in Cherry Hill. Doll says why the move is important to Subaru, local residents and the region. And, a discussion regarding public safety in Camden is also front and center. Camden Police Lieutenant Zsakhiem James, a long-time resident of Camden shares his personal experience growing up in the city. And, he talks about how Camden is fighting crime with a big emphasis on community policing that is allowing it to see some of the safest neighborhoods in forty years. In Focus airs Saturday mornings at 6:30 on PHL17.