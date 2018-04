Love Pokémon AND dogs? We’ve found your match in Snorlax!

Named after the popular Pokémon character, this adorable pup is energetic and loving. Because of his size and puppy energy, Snorlax is perfect for all outdoor activities like walking, running and even hiking!

Snorlax is great with people, but can be very selective when it comes to other pets. With the right chemistry, he is willing to adjust over time.

For more information visit Street Tails Animal Rescue.