“I hope Philly isn’t getting tired of parades!” says Villanova coach Jay Wright

Posted 5:04 PM, April 5, 2018, by , Updated at 05:13PM, April 5, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - Tens of thousands of Villanova students, alumni, and fans packed Market Street Thursday morning for Villanova's second NCAA Div I. National Championship parade in three years.

The parade began at 23rd and Market around 11:00 a.m. and ended at City Hall around noon.

PHL17's Matt Alba was there to speak with Nova coach Jay Wright about the parade. Wright said, "You kind of know what to expect this time, but it’s still a thrill. You know, for college kids to be up on a double decker bus and people cheering and the music playing... and for a coach it’s still really exciting.”

 

