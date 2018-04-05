City Gears Up for Villanova Championship Parade

For the second time in the past two months, the city of Philadelphia is gearing up for another championship parade.

Villanova beat Michigan 79-62 securing their third NCAA Championship and another parade for Philly. The parade kicks off around 11 AM and will follow the same path as the 2016 parade. The Wildcats will start on 20th and Market Street and head eastbound down Market to Dilworth Park. A rally is scheduled at Dilworth Park for 11:45 AM.

As always the city is saying not to leave any bags or items unattended and to call 911 to report any suspicious activity. The parade route and rally has also been declared a "No Drone Zone."

After Nova's 2016 Championship Parade, there was an estimated $22,000 worth of cleanup with an attendance of around 60,000 people.

The event will conclude at 12:30 PM.

Click here for a full listing of the road closures!