Villanova Wildcats Win NCAA Championship

Posted 8:52 AM, April 3, 2018, by

The Villanova Wildcats have won the NCAA Championship.

It’s the second win for the Wildcats in three years.

A crowd of Wildcats fans gathered at Kelly’s Taproom on Lancaster Avenue. They could not hold back their excitement when they saw their team win.

The party continued outside on Lancaster Avenue. Some students climbed on light poles, others set off fire crackers, and some even started a bonfire in the crowd.

Luckily, police were out in full force. They blocked off parts of Lancaster Avenue during the celebrations.

Villanova University will be closed on Tuesday.

School officials say that basketball players will return to campus on Tuesday evening.

The victory parade is expected to be held in the coming days.

PHL 17's Khiree Stewart was in the crowd and provided live reports the following morning.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s