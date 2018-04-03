× Villanova Wildcats Win NCAA Championship

The Villanova Wildcats have won the NCAA Championship.

It’s the second win for the Wildcats in three years.

A crowd of Wildcats fans gathered at Kelly’s Taproom on Lancaster Avenue. They could not hold back their excitement when they saw their team win.

The party continued outside on Lancaster Avenue. Some students climbed on light poles, others set off fire crackers, and some even started a bonfire in the crowd.

Luckily, police were out in full force. They blocked off parts of Lancaster Avenue during the celebrations.

Villanova University will be closed on Tuesday.

School officials say that basketball players will return to campus on Tuesday evening.

The victory parade is expected to be held in the coming days.

PHL 17's Khiree Stewart was in the crowd and provided live reports the following morning.