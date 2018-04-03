Thousands of Villanova students welcome back NCAA March Madness champs!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VILLANOVA, PA - The Jake Nevin Field House was decked out in blue Tuesday night, as Nova Nation welcomed home the Wildcats, who are once again NCAA Division I Men's Basketball National Champions.

Villanova fan favorite and star of the NCAA men’s national title game, Donte DiVicenzo, who scored 31 points, the most by a sixth man ever in a national title game, thanked fans for their unwavering support throughout the season.

Over at the Villanova campus bookstore, students were snatching up championship tees since they went on sale. Some sizes were already sold out, but more shipments should be arriving daily.

At Kelly’s Taproom, which is one of Villanova’s most popular bars, owners say they expect crowds throughout the week.

Angie Mitchell, co-owner of Kelly’s, said, “Thursday, I mean by 3 o’clock we are going to be coming back from the parade, it’s going to be crazy all night and going into the weekend. Everybody is around and we are ready to celebrate!”

Philadelphia city officials say the parade down Market Street will get rolling at 11:00 a.m.

The Big Ragu, Donte DiVincenzo takes the stage at Villanova after winning the NCAA national title. #Villanova #NCAATournament #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/hpm0kwbmoL — Matt Alba (@mattalbaPHL17) April 3, 2018

Crowd erupts as @NovaMBB coach Jay Wright comes on stage. pic.twitter.com/zYmWAAvcwv — Matt Alba (@mattalbaPHL17) April 3, 2018