Game Masters exhibit at Franklin Institute features over 100 playable video games

PHILADELPHIA, PA - The newest exhibit at The Franklin Institute is a video game lover's dream. The 14,000 square foot exhibit explores the evolution of gaming with arcade classics such as Space Invaders and Pac-Man, to iconic console games like Sonic the Hedgehog. With over 1,200 square feet of interactive programming, Game Masters: The Exhibition will have kids and their parents busy for hours.

The exhibit celebrates five decades of the world's most ingenious video game designers and the games they created. More than 30 legendary game designers are featured throughout. Browse rare concept artwork, watch revealing interviews, and beat all the boss levels you can in this landmark exhibition celebrating the names behind the games!