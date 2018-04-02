Corporations Take On April Fool’s Day Jokes

Ah April Fool’s Day… a day filled with practical jokes and spreading hoaxes, and April 1, 2018 was no different. Especially among our nations top corporations. Our social media feeds were flooded with on-brand pranks. I mean when you hear of new products or services launching around April 1st, its hard not to get a little suspicious, and we certainly did with these April Fool’s Day posts.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUNTIE ANNE'S ESSENTIAL PRETZEL OILS

Introducing the newest line of essential pretzel oils from “House of A.” Scents include Freshly Baked, Salty and Cinnamon Twist. — Auntie Anne's (@AuntieAnnes) March 30, 2018

Auntie Anne's and their famous pretzels tweeted this website that's bottling up the smell that gets you crawling to their shops in the mall. Introducing the House Of A Heavenly Scent Essential Oils, with flavors including freshly baked, salty and cinnamon twist pretzel.

BURGER KING CHOCOLATE WHOPPER

the NEW chocolate Whopper. coming soon to your local Burger King. maybe. pic.twitter.com/9N1snyYhRX — Burger King (@BurgerKing) March 30, 2018

Leading up to the big day of jokes, Burger King posted a video announcing their new Chocolate Whopper... Yep the Easter bunny took over the King this weekend. The specialty whopper includes a chocolate cake bun, flame-grilled chocolate patty, raspberry syrup, white chocolate rings, candied blood oranges, milk chocolate leaves and vanilla frosting. YUM! The video ends with a coming soon tag.. but before we completely ruin your appetite they also tweeted this video at midnight on April 1st...

MCDONALD'S MY BIG MAC

Ever wanted your face on a burger? Introducing #MyBigMac. pic.twitter.com/uWZfxZHjqd — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) April 1, 2018

Ever pictured what your face would look like on a burger? McDonald's UK posted this video announcing the My Big Mac. Take a selfie at their imaginary kiosk and voila your burger will come out with perfectly placed sesame seeds shaped just like you.

T-MOBILE SIDEKICKS

The Future is here and it’s on your feet! Meet the T-Mobile Sidekicks... T-Mobile gave us nostalgia with their new Chucks inspired by the iconic Sidekick smartphone that all the cool kids had over a decade ago. The clip shows magenta Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers with smartphone features like a camera built in to the toe, shoelace headphones, and a heavy duty 'stepscreen'. So clearly a April Fool's joke but the company is actually selling a less smart version of the pink Converse, they are available now for pre-order.

"Well the shoes are real, but the high-tech Smartshoephone features are not available...yet."