Weekend Philler Episode 217

Posted 12:00 AM, April 1, 2018, by

This week we catch Jon Dorenbos performing magic at SugarHouse Casino, visit Philly Socks, get the latest news from the Downing Digest, spread the word about anti-bullying from the Millvile Youth Empowerment Summit, meet celeb, Theo Rossi, and cheer with the champs - the North Philladelphia Aztecs!

Wow, that’s an action packed half hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 at 6:30pm and 11:30pm on Saturday nights and letting us “phill” a little of your weekend.

Highlights from this episode include, but not limited to:
If you love “the Philler” let us know! Please follow us on the Weekend Philler Instagram, the Weekend Philler Twitter or Weekend Philler Facebook.

For more Weekend Philler Episodes use this link.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s