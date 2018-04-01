Weekend Philler Episode 217

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week we catch Jon Dorenbos performing magic at SugarHouse Casino, visit Philly Socks, get the latest news from the Downing Digest, spread the word about anti-bullying from the Millvile Youth Empowerment Summit, meet celeb, Theo Rossi, and cheer with the champs - the North Philladelphia Aztecs!

Wow, that’s an action packed half hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 at 6:30pm and 11:30pm on Saturday nights and letting us “phill” a little of your weekend.

Highlights from this episode include, but not limited to: