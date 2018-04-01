PHILADELPHIA, PA — If you are looking for a fun way to spend an afternoon downtown, this Old City gem is worth the visit. Philly Socks is the store entirely stocked with socks! From professional patterns for the workplace to outrageous and goofy slogans for the weekend, Philly Socks has just about any sock you can think of. It is so much fun to find a pair of socks that suits your personality. The store currently has two locations; one on N 3rd Street between Market and Arch Streets and another in The Shops at Liberty Place. Store owner, Paul Fox, gives us a peek at all Philly Socks has to offer in this Weekend Philler edition of Mom & Pop Shop!

Fore more information visit: PhillySocks.com