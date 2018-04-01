Weekend Philler checks out the North Philly Aztecs Cheerleading Squad, who just won the National Cheerleading Championship for the fifth year in a row!
North Philly Aztecs Cheerleading Squad
-
Weekend Philler Episode 217
-
Weekend Philler Episode 215
-
NAGA Philadelphia Grappling Championship on Weekend Philler
-
Weekend Philler Episode 214
-
Philly Socks
-
-
Theo Rossi on Weekend Philler
-
Weekend Philler Episode 216
-
Jon Dorenbos on Weekend Philler
-
Weekend Philler Episode 123
-
Weekend Philler Episode 213
-
-
Wildwood Polar Plunge on Weekend Philler
-
Weekend Philler Talks With Merrill Reese
-
Weekend Philler Episode 211