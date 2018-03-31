IN FOCUS: Girls on the Run

Known for its confidence-building and community service – Girls on the Run Philadelphia helps girls become fit physically and emotionally to help them in various aspects of their lives.
Girls on the Run Philadelphia is a thousand strong in the City and active across the Delaware Valley and the United States as well as internationally. Joining Jennifer Lewis-Hall is Collen Kelly Howard, Executive Director in Philadelphia. Olivia Missena, a coach for Girls on the Run who is a teacher at Mead Elementary School in North Philadelphia. She is joined by one of her student runners - Tete Russell. Linda Hanlon whose daughter Heather participated in the program, talks about why it was important to become a coach for her daughter’s group. And, men making a difference for Girls on the run was the focus for Dominic Hilton who started a program at his daughter’s school – Green Street Friends School in Germantown. He and his daughter Josie – a fourth grader share what they love about the program and its importance for young girls. “In Focus” airs Saturdays at 6:30 AM on PHL17.