× Shane Confectionery Sells Hundreds Of Chocolate Bunnies Ahead Of Easter

Chocolate Easter bunnies are always a crowd favorite around Easter.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Workers at Shane Confectionery in Old City say chocolate bunnies have been hopping off the shelves.

They`ve sold the tasty creations for decades, but this year is the first time they`ve ever made them in their store.

Easter shoppers say the chocolate bunnies are always one of the best things to look forward to in their Easter basket.

“We always had a chocolate bunny in our Easter basket,” said Mary Mealey, who bought some Easter candy. “That`s something I would like to carry on with our children.”

“This is like one of the only places that still continues a lot of those traditions,” said Kevin Paschall, who is a chocolate maker.